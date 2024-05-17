Putin hails energy cooperation with China, stresses tech integration

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hailed energy cooperation with China and stressed technology integration with the world's second-largest economy.

"As the world stands on the brink of a new tech revolution, we are ready to steadily increase and expand our technological integration, and discover new tech to maintain our lead. We need to make sure Russia and China continue leading the economy of tomorrow," Putin told the China-Russia Expo in China's northeastern city of Harbin.

The Russian president is on a two-day state visit to China. He will also visit the Harbin Institute of Technology, known as "China's MIT" and one of the Chinese institutions targeted by U.S. sanctions.

Calling Harbin a "symbol of our partnership," Putin said: "Our strategic alliance in the sphere of energy has become an important foundation to the entire global resource market and will continue to expand."

"As we carry out the most ambitious goals, Russia will continue to provide the Chinese economy green, environmentally friendly energy, electricity and other resources," he added.

Lauding the rising economic ties with China, Putin said: "We can rightly be proud of Russia-Economic ties and cooperation projects."

He also pointed out that Russia-China annual trade rose over $240 billion last year.

"This kind of extensive cooperation helps improve economies, creates new industries, and jobs, and increases the well-being and prosperity of our citizens," said Putin.

He remembered the thousands of Soviet troops who had defended and protected Harbin against invaders during World War II.

Putin underlined that industrial cooperation between the two neighboring countries is "on the rise" and Chinese car makers are also entering the Russian market.