TURKISH VP RECEIVES CANADAS FM TO HOLD TALKS ON GAZA WAR

Türkiye's vice president and Canada's foreign minister on Thursday held talks on Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz received Foreign Minister Melanie Joly at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital Ankara, where they also discussed avenues to peacefully resolve regional and global disputes and conflicts.

The current state of ties between the two NATO allies was also on the agenda, along with the level of cooperation in the defense industry and potential opportunities for further collaboration in the sector.

Yilmaz and Joly also focused on leading sectors in efforts to raise the two countries' bilateral trade volume from its current level of about $3 billion to the target of $5 billion, including coordinated steps that can be taken with the businesses.









