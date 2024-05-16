TURKISH VP RECEIVES CANADAS FM TO HOLD TALKS ON GAZA WAR

 Contact Us
Turkish VP receives Canada's FM to hold talks on Gaza war

On Thursday, Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly engaged in discussions at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. Their talks focused on Israel's current military actions in the Gaza Strip and explored strategies for peacefully resolving various regional and global disputes and conflicts.

Published May 16,2024
Türkiye's vice president and Canada's foreign minister on Thursday held talks on Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz received Foreign Minister Melanie Joly at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital Ankara, where they also discussed avenues to peacefully resolve regional and global disputes and conflicts.

The current state of ties between the two NATO allies was also on the agenda, along with the level of cooperation in the defense industry and potential opportunities for further collaboration in the sector.

Yilmaz and Joly also focused on leading sectors in efforts to raise the two countries' bilateral trade volume from its current level of about $3 billion to the target of $5 billion, including coordinated steps that can be taken with the businesses.