RUSSIAS DEFENCE INDUSTRY MOVING AHEAD FASTER THAN THE WEST: NATO OFFICIAL

Russia's defence industry moving ahead faster than the West: NATO official
During a news conference on Thursday, Rob Bauer, chair of the NATO military committee, stated that Russia is experiencing quicker progress in boosting its industrial capabilities for defense compared to Europe and North America.
