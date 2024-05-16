Former Russian defense minister says Ukraine operation remains top priority

Former Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said on Thursday that the "special military operation" in Ukraine remains his top priority, as he takes charge as head of the National Security Council.

Speaking in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel, Shoygu said he plans to focus on the production of ammunition, weapons and military equipment.

"Now, as the supreme commander-in-chief said, an offensive in all directions is developing and it is going pretty well. I hope that there will be a possibility to maintain the same pace, for this purpose certain reserves have been created for people, equipment, and ammunition.

"That's the main task for today. As for the rest, (I am) getting used to a new profession," he said.

President Vladimir Putin replaced Shoygu, who had held the position since 2012, with Andrey Belousov, a former deputy prime minister who specializes in economics.