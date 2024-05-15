News World EU report: Climate change increasingly poses health threat

EU report: Climate change increasingly poses health threat

A local resident gestures as he holds n empty water hose during an attempt to extinguish forest fires approaching the village of Pefki on Evia (Euboea) island, Greece's second largest island, on August 8, 2021. (File Photo)

Climate change is exacerbating floods and droughts and reducing water quality, posing an increasing threat to people's health, according to a report published by the European Environment Agency (EEA) on Wednesday.



The Copenhagen-based EU agency called for swift action and better coordination between governments and authorities in order to limit or avoid health risks.



According to the report, one in eight Europeans already live in areas that are potentially susceptible to river flooding.



Elderly people, children, people in poor health, lower-income groups, farmers and rescue workers are the most affected by floods, droughts, forest fires or waterborne diseases and pathogens, according to the report.





























