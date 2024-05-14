FRENCH MP: ISRAELS GENOCIDAL INTENT BECOMES INCREASINGLY APPARENT

Pascale Martin, an Unsubmissive France Party opposition member in France, said that the genocidal intent of the Israeli government was getting clearer every day.

In a speech at the plenary session of the National Assembly, La France Insoumise deputy Pascale Martin spoke about the Israeli attack on Gaza.

Martin underlined that the reports provided by Israeli employees at the military compound known as "Sde Teiman" in the Negev Desert, where detained Palestinians from Israel's offensive in Gaza are confined, are deeply unsettling.

Martin added, "Israel admits to having set up three such torture chambers;" after expelling 1.4 million Gazans to Rafah, Israel army bombed the place and went ahead to deploy tanks.

"Over 360,000 have started heading towards the center of Gaza Strip, but bombardments have resumed in the north. Over one million people face the risk of dying from hunger. No media is broadcasting anymore. Aid trucks are being attacked. The border gate has been destroyed. The genocidal intent of the Israeli government is becoming increasingly apparent day by day," the French MP said in a statement.

"France's President Emmanuel Macron is proud of himself for sternly warning the far-right Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Macron's warnings were only superficial and had no real impact," Martin pointed out.

Commenting on Macron's announcement to airlift injured Palestinian children from Egypt to France, Martin said: "Every 10 minutes, a Palestinian child in Gaza is killed or injured.

Martin noted that her country had let in only 11 Palestinian children and had allowed one parent to accompany each of the children. Addressing Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne of France in the Assembly, Pascale Martin said, "When will the President live up to his commitment? When will your government act to save the lives of these children?"





