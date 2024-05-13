US does not believe genocide is happening in Gaza, says White House

The US reiterated on Monday its stance that a genocide is not occurring in Gaza as Israel's ongoing attacks have left more than 35,000 Palestinians dead so far.

"We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide. We have been firmly on the record rejecting that proposition," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a briefing.

"We're using the internationally-accepted term for genocide, which includes a focus on intent," said Sullivan, adding that the US made a presentation, which he said was backed by legal analysis, in the context of a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The senior US official also called for greater efforts from Israel to avoid harming civilians in its offensive.

"We believe Israel can and must do more to ensure the protection and wellbeing of innocent civilians," Sullivan said.

In an interim ruling in January, The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) said it is "plausible" that Tel Aviv is committing genocide in Gaza, ordering it to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in the enclave.

Nearly 35,100 Palestinians have been killed and over 78,800 others injured in a brutal Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack that killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Palestinian group demands an end to Israel's ongoing military offensive on the Gaza Strip in return for any hostage swap with Tel Aviv.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.



