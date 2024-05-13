Erdoğan, Mitsotakis hold talks in Ankara to maintain positive momentum achieved in bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis began talks in Ankara on Monday aimed at maintaining the positive momentum achieved in bilateral ties in recent months despite lingering problems.

Türkiye and Greece, NATO allies and historic foes, have long been at odds over issues including maritime boundaries, energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean, flights over the Aegean Sea, and ethnically split Cyprus.

After years of tensions that brought the two to the brink of conflict, they have started taking high-profile steps to improve ties, especially since both leaders were re-elected last year.

Erdoğan hosted Mitsotakis at the presidential palace in Ankara, state broadcaster TRT said. The two were scheduled to hold a joint press conference afterwards.

A Turkish diplomatic source said Erdoğan and Mitsotakis would discuss issues from technology, tourism and economic ties to counter-terrorism and migration, adding that a "Joint Business Council" would also be formed to bring together Turkish and Greek business people.

Erdoğan visited Athens last December and the two countries signed the "Declaration of Athens" aimed at setting the base for a roadmap to rebooting relations.

They agreed to boost trade, keep communication channels open, carry out military confidence-building measures to reduce tensions, and work on problems that have kept them apart.

"Since the (December) visit, in accordance with the meaning and spirit of the Declaration, by mutually building confidence, the two parties have aimed to create an atmosphere to allow for existing issues to be tackled in the appropriate way," the diplomatic source said.

On Sunday, Mitsotakis told Turkish daily Milliyet that his visit to Ankara - the first in five years - was an opportunity to evaluate progress and to reiterate Athens' commitment to improving ties.

Erdoğan, speaking to Greek daily Kathimerini on Sunday, said the main goal was to "raise the level of our bilateral relations to unprecedented heights", adding the neighbours had many issues they could agree on while seeking solutions to their problems.

However, the allies remain at loggerheads over several issues including maritime jurisdiction.

"The important thing is that (disagreements) do not lead to crises," a Greek government source said.