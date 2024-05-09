Qatar, Pakistan discuss Gaza, economic partnership

Qatar's visiting Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi on Thursday met with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad to discuss a host of regional and bilateral issues, mainly Gaza and economic partnership.

Accompanied by senior delegates from the Qatar Investment Authority, Al-Khulaifi arrived in Islamabad on a one-day official visit earlier in the day.

His visit comes on the heels of trips by two high-level delegations from Saudi Arabia in less than three weeks, which were part of Islamabad's desperate attempts to seek economic cooperation from the oil-rich Gulf states to prop up its faltering economy.

The two ministers exchanged views on regional and global developments especially the "dire" situation in Gaza.

Dar, who also holds the portfolio of deputy prime minister, admired Qatar's "active" role as a mediator with regard to the Palestine-Israel conflict, said a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Dar emphasized that peace in the region could only be ensured through the establishment of a viable, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.

He underscored the significance of economic diplomacy towards transforming bilateral ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral relations and trade and investment ties with a particular focus on cooperation in sectors including energy, mining, and aviation.

Al-Khulaifi also conveyed a message from Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, reiterating "steadfast" support for Pakistan.

Earlier, Al-Khulaifi also met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister's Office to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues.