Drone attack hits Gazprom facility in Russia’s Bashkortostan

A drone attack targeted a facility belonging to Russian state natural gas giant Gazprom in the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan, local authorities said on Thursday.

"Today, at around 1 p.m. (1000GMT), a drone attacked the industrial zone of the city of Salavat, after which smoke occurred in the area of one of the installations of the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat enterprise," Radiy Khabirov, the head of the republic, said on Telegram.

Expressing that the facility is working as normal, Khabirov said emergency services and the heads of law enforcement agencies are at the scene of the attack.

"This is an attempt to discredit our holiday; we do not intend to succumb to provocations. Happy Victory Day to everyone once again!" Khabirov went on to say.

Elsewhere, the region's Emergency Situations Ministry said that the pumping station on the territory of the enterprise was damaged, indicating that there were no casualties.

The Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat is located about 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the Ukrainian border.



