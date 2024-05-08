Taliban military truck targeted in Afghanistan, casualties feared

Casualties are feared after a military truck of the interim Taliban administration was targeted in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Zabihullah Amiri, the head of Information and Culture in northeastern Badakhshan province, told Kabul-based Tolo news that an explosive device carried on a motorcycle targeted a military truck in central Faizabad city.

Amiri did not comment on any casualties resulting from the incident.

However, Khaama Press reported that at least "six bodies and 14 injured" were transferred to a provincial hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

