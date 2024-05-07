U.S. TO CONTINUE EFFORTS TO STOP ISRAELS MILITARY OPERATION IN RAFAH: OFFICIAL

U.S. to continue efforts to stop Israel's military operation in Rafah: Official

The U.S. said Monday that it would continue to encourage Israel not to carry out a military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Responding to a question from Anadolu about a change in U.S. policy if Israel conducts an operation in Rafah,, U.S. Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Robert Wood recalled previously expressed concerns about a ground attack on the city, where approximately 1.5 million Palestinians have sought refuge to avoid the Israeli army's relentless onslaught.

He called for more careful operations, stressing that the U.S. stance on Rafah remains unchanged.

On a potential military attack on Rafah, Wood said, "I don't speculate on this. Israel hasn't gone into Rafah. We continue to encourage them not to enter."

U.S. President Joe Biden previously stated that nearly 1.5 million Palestinians had sought refuge in Rafah and that under current circumstances, they did not support an Israeli ground attack on the city, emphasizing that it would cause significant destruction.