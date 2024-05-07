Pro-Russian hackers target Italian premier’s website

A well-known pro-Russian hacker group targeted the website of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, local media reported on Tuesday.

The cyberattacks by Noname57 (16) also targeted the websites of the Economic Development, and Infrastructure and Development ministries, as well as the Financial Police, the state-owned ANSA news agency said.

The National Cybersecurity Agency has notified the relevant authorities on the matter and is working to counter the effects of the attacks, it said, adding that the cyberattacks have caused no major disruptions.

NoName057(16) is a pro-Russian hacker group that first declared itself in March 2022.

So far, it has claimed responsibility for numerous cyberattacks on Ukrainian, U.S., and European government agencies, as well as media and private companies.