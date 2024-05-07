Establishment of international fund needed for migration: Türkiye

An international fund needs to be established to eliminate the consequences of migration, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said Monday.

"It is a humanitarian duty to establish an international fund to eliminate the consequences of migration and for countries to support this fund at a certain rate of their gross national product according to their wealth levels," Kurtulmus said at a session on migration at the 10th parliament speakers meeting of MIKTA, a coordination platform comprising Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia, in Mexico City.

"We have to achieve this and thus put forward new approaches to migration," he added.

Stressing that Türkiye is one of the countries that make the "greatest sacrifices" in the world in terms of humanitarian aid, especially in the field of migrants, Kurtulmus said: "In this sense, I can say that we have extraordinary experience in migration."

He emphasized that migration is not a cause but a result that threatens humanity due to many reasons.

It is not possible to solve the migration issue without eliminating wars, poverty, deprivation, internal conflicts, climate change, drought, desertification, famine and ongoing instability in many parts of the world, Kurtulmus underlined.

"In order to solve the migration issue, we need to ensure that these consequences are eliminated. I want to say very clearly that the issue of uncontrolled migration cannot be prevented by military or security measures," he added.

Stressing that the burden of migration falls on both underdeveloped and developed countries, Kurtulmus added that "we need new institutions and new approaches regarding migration."













