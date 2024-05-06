KREMLIN: NUCLEAR WEAPON DRILLS ARE RUSSIAS RESPONSE TO WESTS STATEMENTS

 Contact Us
Kremlin: Nuclear weapon drills are Russia's response to West's statements

The Kremlin said upcoming nuclear weapons drills announced earlier Monday by Russia were a response to "unprecedented" comments, including by French President Emmanuel Macron, on sending troops to Ukraine. "It's obvious we are talking about statements from Mr. Macron and statements from British representatives," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked by reporters what had prompted the drills.

Published May 06,2024
Russia's tactical nuclear weapon drills are a response to statements from the West about sending troops to Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cited comments by the French President Emmanuel Macron on possibly sending soldiers to Ukraine, as well as statements from the British and US Senate representatives.

Military and other special services are verifying reports about deployment of France's foreign legion in Ukraine, Peskov added.

"This is a completely new round of escalating tensions. It is unprecedented and requires special measures," the Kremlin spokesman said in a statement.