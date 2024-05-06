Interim Taliban government takes part in 15th OIC Summit

A delegation from Afghanistan's interim Taliban government participated in the 15th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Banjul, the capital of Gambia, its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday.

The delegation took part in the summit at the official invitation of the OIC, the ministry said on X.

The delegation also held meetings and exchanged views on a range of bilateral and multilateral matters with high-level officials of the OIC and representatives of member states on the sidelines, it added.

The session, titled "Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development," began on Wednesday and was attended by heads of state and foreign ministers.

The two-day session also featured discussions on regional issues including the situation in Gaza, the recognition of the Palestinian state, and conflicts in Libya, Sudan and Yemen.














