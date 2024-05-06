Hezbollah fires dozens of missiles at Israeli base in Golan Heights

The Lebanese Hezbollah group Monday said that it fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at an Israeli army base in the occupied Golan Heights.

The rockets were fired to target the headquarters of the Golan Division at Nafah Base, the group said in a statement.

For its part, the Israeli Army Radio reported that about 30 rockets were launched toward the Golan Heights, and the Israeli forces attacked the sources of the fire.

In a late Sunday statement, the Israeli army said that the army intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that was coming toward Israel from the east.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's official news agency said that three civilians were injured late Sunday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a factory in Baalbek.

The Israeli army said that it carried out overnight airstrikes hitting Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and deep inside the country, targeting a Hezbollah military compound in the Sfiri area.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 34,700 people since last October following a Hamas attack.









