Erdoğan: We halted trade with Israel to encourage others in efforts to put an end to Gaza bloodshed

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the Foundation Week and Foundation Human Award ceremony at the Beştepe National Congress and Culture Center.



We will use all our means to hold accountable those who claimed the lives of 35,000 Gazan civilians including at least 15,000 children. I believe our decisions will also encourage other countries in the region that want to stop the bloodshed. Our noble nation, which came to the aid of the Palestinian people in their most difficult days, has fulfilled not only the duty of brotherhood but also the conscience of humanity. Despite certain meddlers among us failing to see this or distorting it, Türkiye, with its state, citizens, and civil society organizations, is one of the most successful countries in the Gaza test. Our Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), Directorate of Foundations, and other voluntary organizations have a truly significant contribution to this. I congratulate all individuals and institutions worldwide that support the oppressed and victims, represented by all of you."









