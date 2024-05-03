Turkish parliament official continues talks at US Congress

Fuat Oktay, chair of the Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, on Friday continues talks with US senators in Congress during his third day of visit to Washington.

Oktay met with Republican Senator Jim Risch, Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and Republican Senator Thom Tillis to "openly" share ideas on the issues concerning both Türkiye and the US.

Türkiye's bid to purchase F-16 fighter jets from the US, Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), the situation in the Gaza Strip, the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, Iraq, Syria, NATO and fight against terrorism were on the agenda during the talks.

"We agreed that increasing mutual contacts and visits between the Turkish Grand National Assembly and the US Senate could positively contribute to our bilateral relations," Oktay said on X.

















