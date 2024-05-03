Kremlin slams Macron, Cameron for 'escalation of tensions' on Ukraine

Russia on Friday sharply criticized French President Emmanuel Macron and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, after the Western leaders reiterated their countries' support for Ukraine.



In an interview published in The Economist on Thursday, Macron repeated his assertion that he would not rule out the deployment of French troops to assist Ukraine in its war with Russia.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced Macron's statement as "very dangerous," saying it increased the risk of France becoming directly involved in the conflict.



Cameron also came in for condemnation after he announced an annual £3 billion ($3.8 billion) aid package for Ukraine on a visit to Kiev on Thursday.



Britain's Press Association (PA) reported that Cameron said Ukraine could choose how to use British-supplied weapons and equipment, including hitting targets within Russia. Kiev "absolutely has the right" to strike back at Russia, the former prime minister added.



Peskov described Cameron's announcement as "another dangerous statement" and warned: "This is a direct escalation of tensions over the Ukrainian conflict, which could potentially pose a threat to European security."



He announced that Russia would continue its "special military operation" in Ukraine until it achieved its aims.



