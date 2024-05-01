Russian defense minister outlines need to increase military supplies to frontline

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday outlined the need to increase military supplies to the frontline in Ukraine, where Moscow launched a "special military operation" in February 2022.

"To maintain the required pace of the offensive and ensure the build-up of the combat strength of troop groups for further actions, it is necessary to increase the volume and quality of weapons and military equipment supplied to the troops, primarily weapons," Shoygu told a meeting with top military command, according to a Defense Ministry statement.

Shoygu, briefed on the current situation in Ukraine, said "state contracts have been concluded with industrial enterprises, taking into account their full capacity and the maximum reduction in production time for weapons and military equipment."

He paid special attention to increasing the efficiency of units responsible for repairs and restorations in combat areas of the frontline.

"Sergey Shoygu instructed to take additional measures to reduce the time required to repair engines, assemblies and components of military equipment, as well as to increase the working capital of spare parts and components for the prompt repair of equipment and weapons," the statement added.

Shoygu was also presented with the results of efforts to modernize standard weapons to increase their effectiveness against Ukrainian drones.

















