 Contact Us
News World Blinken says progress on aid to Gaza needs to be accelerated, 'better ways' to deal with Hamas than Rafah assault

Blinken says progress on aid to Gaza needs to be accelerated, 'better ways' to deal with Hamas than Rafah assault

During his visit to Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged progress in improving humanitarian access to Gaza but emphasized the need for acceleration due to the significant need in the enclave. He mentioned that Israel has made important compromises regarding a proposed deal for hostage release in exchange for a ceasefire, urging Hamas to consider the offer.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published May 01,2024
Subscribe
BLINKEN SAYS PROGRESS ON AID TO GAZA NEEDS TO BE ACCELERATED, BETTER WAYS TO DEAL WITH HAMAS THAN RAFAH ASSAULT

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Israel on Wednesday that progress on improving humanitarian access to Gaza is real but, given the immense need in the Palestinian enclave, it needs to be accelerated.

Blinken, who earlier met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told reporters that Israel has made important compromises over a proposal for a deal that would see hostages released in exchange for a ceasefire, but it was up to Hamas to take that deal.

"There are other ways -- and in our judgement, better ways -- of dealing with the real ongoing challenge of Hamas that does not require a major military operation" in Rafah, Blinken told reporters after talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders.