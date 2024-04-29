Türkiye supports Dutch prime minister as new NATO secretary-general

Türkiye informed other NATO members on Monday that it will support the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the position of NATO secretary-general.

Ankara has announced its support for Rutte for the new NATO secretary-general position, according to Turkish officials.

The decision came following Rutte's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul last week to seek support for the NATO secretary-general position.

Erdoğan held a one-on-one meeting with Rutte at the Vahdettin Pavilion during Rutte's visit to Türkiye on April 26.

During a joint press conference, Rutte stated that NATO's southern flank needs Ankara and Türkiye's leadership.

Rutte said: "Türkiye is playing an important role in trying to end the Gaza war," adding that Ankara is also playing an important role in ending the "horrific war" in Ukraine.








