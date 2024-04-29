 Contact Us
Türkiye supports Dutch prime minister as new NATO secretary-general

Türkiye supports Dutch prime minister as new NATO secretary-general

Türkiye announced its support for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's candidacy for the position of NATO secretary-general, informing other NATO members of its decision on Monday. This support follows Rutte's recent meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul, where he sought backing for the NATO role.

Published April 29,2024
The decision came following Rutte's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul last week to seek support for the NATO secretary-general position.

Erdoğan held a one-on-one meeting with Rutte at the Vahdettin Pavilion during Rutte's visit to Türkiye on April 26.

During a joint press conference, Rutte stated that NATO's southern flank needs Ankara and Türkiye's leadership.

Rutte said: "Türkiye is playing an important role in trying to end the Gaza war," adding that Ankara is also playing an important role in ending the "horrific war" in Ukraine.