Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf is considering resigning as he faces a vote of confidence after terminating a power-sharing deal with the Scottish Green Party last week, multiple British news outlets reported on Monday.

The SNP leader on Thursday ended the Bute House agreement with the Scottish Greens, brokered by Nicola Sturgeon in 2021.

Opposition parties in the parliament have tabled two no-confidence votes - one targeting the first minister and another aimed at the SNP government.