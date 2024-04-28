X SUSPENDS MANDELAS ACCOUNT AFTER HE VOICES SUPPORT TO ANADOLU FOR FREEDOM FLOTILLA FOR GAZA

X suspends Mandela's account after he voices support to Anadolu for Freedom Flotilla for Gaza

X suspended the account of Nelson Mandela's grandson on Saturday after he made statements to Anadolu in support of the International Freedom Flotilla.

Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela declared his support for the International Freedom Flotilla that is preparing to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and break an Israeli blockade.

He arrived in Istanbul earlier this week to attend the 5th Conference of the Inter-Parliamentary Jerusalem Platform and support the preparations of the International Freedom Flotilla.

Mandela, who attended a news conference by the International Freedom Flotilla Coalition, formed by numerous civil society organizations from 12 countries, supported the flotilla with posts on X and interviews.

He emphasized the importance of the "International Freedom Flotilla" initiative.

The Freedom Flotilla is a movement towards implementing the decision of the International Court of Justice to allow humanitarian aid to freely enter Gaza and reach Palestinians, he said.

Mandela expressed his efforts to help achieve the goal of the flotilla, which is to break the siege and blockade on Gaza.













