Ukraine’s foreign minister calls Putin ‘political animal’ who can ‘sense fear’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin a "political animal" who can "sense fear," as he urged Kyiv's partners to believe in his country's "victory."

"What we do need is (for) our partners to believe firmly that Ukraine's victory is attainable. And second, to have no fear towards Putin, because Putin is a political animal who can sense fear and when he does, he becomes more aggressive," Kuleba said in an interview with CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour on Saturday.

Kuleba added that Putin would be "forced to step back" if he saw the strength of Ukraine's partners in backing Kyiv, especially after the recent U.S. military aid package.

Ukraine's top diplomat said it was "good to have America back" after the $60.8 billion military aid bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this week.

"It's better when good things happen later than do not happen at all. But I do agree that this package should have been passed much, much earlier, and things would turn differently on many accounts," Kuleba went on to say.

He also said that Ukrainian society received a moral boost because of the aid package while reiterating Kyiv's need for air defense systems, as well as artillery ammunition and systems.

"What we do not see on this package is a battery of Patriots, but we keep working with the U.S. administration on mobilizing more batteries from other countries in short perspective," Kuleba added.

Commenting on remarks from U.S. lawmakers that opposed sending further military aid to Kyiv, Kuleba said that Washington is not alone in supporting Ukraine and European countries are increasing their support.

"If all of these (European) countries are united around the goal of Ukraine's victory, maybe it's because they see that this victory is important, is also a matter of their security and prosperity."

"And whatever the price of supporting Ukraine today is, the price of fixing the world, if Russia wins in Ukraine will be much, much higher," he said.