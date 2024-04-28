Russia threatens West with severe response if its assets are confiscated

 Contact Us
Russian officials issued a stern warning to the West on Sunday, threatening a "severe" response if frozen Russian assets are confiscated. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted that Russia would not relinquish territories seized from Ukraine in exchange for asset returns.

April 28,2024
Russian officials threatened the West on Sunday with a "severe" response in the event that frozen Russian assets are confiscated, promising "endless" legal challenges and tit-for-tat measures.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia would never cede territories seized from Ukraine in exchange for the return of frozen assets, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a separate comment that there was still a lot of Western money in Russia which could be targeted by Moscow's counter-measures.