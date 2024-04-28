Iran 'immune to sanctions' as trade expo kicks off: President Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday said that his country is "immune to sanctions," as the sixth edition of the Export Potential Exhibition of Iran kicked off on Saturday in the capital Tehran with more than 2,000 entrepreneurs from 85 countries in attendance.

Also known as Iran Expo, the international exhibition will run till Wednesday, Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported.

The participants are showcasing their products and services in different sectors including food, agriculture and fisheries, carpets, handicrafts and tourism, medicine and medical equipment, chemical products, construction and engineering services.

On the sidelines of the expo, delegates will hold meetings, conferences and webinars featuring their businesses and explore potential for cooperation and collaboration.

After inaugurating the expo on Saturday, Raisi said the country has strived to neutralize sanctions, describing them as a war meant to deprive a nation of what it can achieve.

He said the international exhibition presents Iran's export capabilities and creates an atmosphere of competition, asserting that the country is "immune to sanctions."

Abbas Aliabadi, Iran's minister for industry, mining and trade, speaking at the opening ceremony said the country's foreign trade is valued at over $153 billion, one-third of which constitutes non-oil exports.

He hastened to add that African countries and Muslim countries are "priority" for Iran to develop economic cooperation.

Mehdi Zeyghami, the head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization, said more than 400 companies are exhibiting their products at the annual event, according to IRNA.

"The goal of this exhibition is to increase the country's exports by €2 billion ($2.1 billion) in a certain period after the exhibition," he was quoted as saying.

The inaugural edition of the Iran Expo, Iran's marquee trade event, was held in 2013.











