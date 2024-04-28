Dutch-translated Quran distributed in 15 cities in Netherlands to explain Islam

The Quran in Dutch was distributed in cities in the Netherlands to explain Islam on King's Day on Saturday.

Directors and volunteers of the Why Islam unit of the Muslim Perspective Foundation organized an event called "Invitation to Islam" in 15 cities.

Those who came to the city center to celebrate King's Day were presented with the Quran in Dutch. Also, brochures about Islam were distributed and Islam was explained.

Bekir Ekinci, the head of the "Why Islam" unit, which distributes the Quran in Rotterdam, told Anadolu that the aim is to explain Islam and introduce the Quran by distributing the Muslim holy book to non-Muslim Dutch people.

"If they are really sincere towards Islam, we hereby invite them to Islam. Alhamdulillah (All praise is due to Allah), we have been instrumental in at least five people entering Islam today. Five people have been honored with Islam here," said Ekinci.

Saying that there has been a great interest in Islam in the Netherlands in recent years, Ekinci said: "They are in demand for the Quran. Many of them say that they will definitely read the Quran. In this way, we are instrumental in introducing many people to Islam or entering Islam,"

"We set up stands not only in Rotterdam, but in 15 cities, especially because today is the King's birthday. It was a good opportunity for us as many people took to the streets on King's Day," he said.

Tara Mercera, who received the Quran as a gift, said the event was very nice.

"It is a very good action to inspire people, to share Islam with others and to explain Islam to those who need it and to those who have turned away from religion," she said.

Silke Hofman said she had never read any religious book.

"The distribution of the Holy Quran was very nice and I will definitely read it," she said.

Aty Blaauboer said, "I will definitely read it. I will pass on the beauties I will get from the Quran to my grandchildren."







