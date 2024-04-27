UK summons Russian ambassador for 'malign activity' on UK territory

The British Foreign Office summoned the Russian ambassador in London on Friday after allegations of what it called a "Russian orchestrated malign activity on UK soil."

"The UK remains deeply concerned by allegations of Russian orchestrated malign activity on UK soil, as well as the wider reported pattern of behaviour we are witnessing on the part of the Russian Federation to sponsor such activity on the territory of other, sovereign states," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson noted that Britain urged an "immediate cessation" of the activity and added it will continue to work with allies to deter and defend against the "full spectrum of threats that emanate from Russia."

It came after a British man was charged with "conducting hostile activity in the UK in order to benefit" Russia, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Friday.

CPS said Dylan Earl was charged under the National Security Act 2023, the first case to involve alleged offenses under the new legislation, according to a statement.











