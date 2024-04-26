Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister’s social media post, calls it ‘banal’

Türkiye on Friday slammed a recent social media post by the Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, calling it "banal."

"The social media post by the Israeli Foreign Minister targeting President Erdoğan is a banal statement that is devoid of any seriousness," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

"Targeting President Erdoğan, who expressed the facts in all their nakedness, in this way is an indication of the state of mind of the Israeli government," the statement added.

The ministry stressed that all members of the Israeli government would "be brought to justice" for their actions.

The statement also reiterated Türkiye's unwavering support for the "Palestinian people," vowing to "continue to speak out boldly and loudly against Israel's oppression."