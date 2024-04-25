Zelenskyy says Ukraine must push Russia onto its territory to achieve ‘real security’

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that Ukraine must push Russia back onto its territory to achieve "real security."

"If we need real security, if we really want to have strong it for long days, long years, dozens of years for the security future of our region, we need to put him and to move him (Russia) on his territory," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Fox News.

He said Ukraine will have "huge challenges" with Russia should rhetoric-based and uncertain dialogue in the West continue,

Commenting on US lawmakers who voted against a $60.8 billion aid package for Ukraine that was signed off Wednesday by President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy said that Washington must know that the funds will first go to the US defense sector.

"We need especially weapons, it's not the question of money. It's the question of weapons. Even they have to know that their production will get dozens of billions of money, jobs, taxes. Everything will be in (the) United States," he said.

He went on to say that a part of the funds will also go to other European countries, despite not being a large amount.

Zelenskyy also said his country will work with any US president, regardless of the outcome of the American presidential election later this year.

"I hope that he (Donald Trump) will not be against Ukraine, I hope this … of course, there are different views on some things, on some details, but if we have common views and common values, we can work, of course," he said, adding that decision on a president is one for the American people.