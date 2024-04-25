Hamas urges pressure on Israel to end siege of Gaza hospitals

Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday urged the international community to pressure Israel to lift its siege imposed on the health sector in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza's health authorities have warned that generators could soon stop working in hospitals due to a lack of fuel.

Hamas in a statement said Israel hinders every attempt in operation of hospitals, which have already been damaged in the course of Israel's devastating onslaught against Gaza.

Tlaleng Mofokeng, the UN special rapporteur on the right to health, said the Gaza war has "completely obliterated" the health system there, and the right to health has been decimated at "every level."

Israel has continued its military offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border incursion by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Since then, it has killed more than 34,000 people in the blockaded enclave and wounded many more besides causing internal displacement, destroying more than half of the territory's infrastructure, and created conditions of famine.

Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals for military purposes and has raided several medical facilities.