Türkiye’s new UN representative presents credentials to secretary general

Türkiye's new representative to the UN presented his letter of credentials Thursday to the UN chief.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz at his office at UN headquarters in New York.

In a meeting after the presentation of credentials, Yildiz conveyed the greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Guterres.

He expressed his honor for being appointed Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the UN and the opportunity to work with the UN chief.

"Türkiye attaches importance to the UN, which is the center of multilateralism, and contributes to the UN agenda" Yildiz noted.

"Turkish people are grateful to you (Guterres) for reflecting the global cry and voice of humanity about what is going on in Gaza," he said.

Yildiz paid respects and presented the appointment letter to Guterres.

Guterres hailed the relationship between Türkiye and the UN as "an exemplary one in all aspects." He also drew attention to the value of bilateral cooperation.

Stating that they attach great value to cooperation in Ukraine, African countries and the Middle East, Guterres said, "I am sure with your presence here the relations will further deepen."

He expressed his respect for Erdogan and Fidan.

After the ceremony, Yildiz and Guterres held a meeting.

Yildiz, who previously served as the Turkish deputy foreign minister, was appointed permanent representative to the UN with a presidential decree published Feb. 21.