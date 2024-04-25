Police detain over 100 students in US over Gaza protests

Police in Los Angeles detained 93 students protesting Israel's attacks in Gaza, part of a wave of demonstrations against Israel's months-long offensive on the strip, which has killed more than 34,000 people.

On Wednesday, after giving University of Southern California students 10 minutes to disperse, Los Angeles police detained 93 students for holding an unauthorized demonstration after some set up tents on campus despite warnings.

The university closed its main campus to the public and deployed heavy security.

- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS PROTEST

Around 200 students also gathered at the University of Texas at Austin to protest Israel's actions in Gaza.

Police initially detained 34 students, claiming they were leading the group.

Despite police orders to disperse, some students continued protesting.











