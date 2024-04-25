No 'paradigm shift' to avert famine looming in Gaza: World Food Program

The UN on Wednesday warned about the risk of famine looming in the northern Gaza Strip in May.

"We're still heading towards a famine. We haven't seen that paradigm shift that is needed to avert a famine," Carl Skau, World Food Program's (WFP) deputy executive director, said at a news conference.

Emphasizing the need for increased volume and predictability as well as sustainable efforts to get aid assistance into northern Gaza, Skau said, "Our grave concern about the prospects of a military operation in Rafah, not only for the displaced civilians in Rafah but also for our ability to continue to operate."

While following the possible contributions of a maritime corridor, Skau stressed that "there is no substitute for land. That's where our focus needs to remain."

The Pentagon announced in March that it would undertake an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier on the Gazan coast to deliver up to 2 million humanitarian aid meals per day.

The mission has a goal of beginning delivery operations in approximately 60 days from March 8.

It includes a floating pier -- an 1,800-foot-long causeway that will be attached to the shore, and a group of logistic support vessels and barges that will transport the aid from the pier to the causeway, according to the Pentagon.

The WFP chief noted efforts in reviving bakeries in Gaza and said the reason for noting the importance of bakeries is "not only to address the urgent food situation and not only because this is a way now starting to build back a food system, a functioning food system in Gaza, but also the symbolic importance of bread to the Palestinian people. This is really having a psychological and calming impact."

Citing an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report that was prepared by UN-linked organizations, which said 70% of the population in northern Gaza is facing catastrophic levels of hunger, Skau said famine in Gaza in May is inevitable "unless there is substantial shift" in the volume of the aid going into Gaza.

"We have not reached that paradigm shift yet," he repeated.

He urged Israel to implement commitments made in early April -- opening the Ashdod port and Erez crossing, and significantly increase deliveries from Jordan. He said it would turn things around in the north of Gaza.









