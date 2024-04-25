New Zealand’s foreign minister to commence bilateral visit to Türkiye

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters will commence a bilateral visit to Türkiye on Friday.

He is currently in Türkiye for the Anzac Day Commemoration Ceremonies.

"During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as current international and regional developments will be discussed," said a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Australian and New Zealand officials on Thursday gathered at the Anzac Cove on the Gelibolu (Gallipoli) Peninsula of Çanakkale province in Türkiye for a traditional dawn service, marking Anzac Day.

Anzac Day commemorates the landing of Australian and New Zealand soldiers on April 25, 1915, at Gelibolu.

As part of the 109th-anniversary commemoration ceremony, around 500 Australians and New Zealanders crossed from Çanakkale to Gelibolui Peninsula at night and watched documentaries, films, interviews, and Anzac Day ceremonies on a large screen.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters delivered speeches during the ceremony which started at dawn, while Murat Çiçek, the sub-governor of the Eceabat district in Çanakkale, and other representatives from different countries laid wreaths and observed a moment of silence.

Anzac stands for the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps that fought in Çanakkale in 1915 and later in the Middle East and Europe on behalf of their allies.