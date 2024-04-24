North Korea criticizes South Korea-U.S. joint military exercises

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. (REUTERS/File)

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the country's leader Kim Jong-un, denounced on Wednesday joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. as "provocative" and "dangerous."

Also a high-level official at the Central Committee of the country's ruling Workers' Party, Kim said the U.S. has staged more than 80 rounds of military drills "with its lackeys" and those individually staged by South Korea have exceeded 60, in a statement in Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the party.

The statement accused the U.S. of escalating tensions through exercises like the "joint marine corps drill," winter joint drill," and "joint air drill."

Kim criticized the exercises, labeling them as "dangerous" to regional stability.

"We will continue to build up our overwhelming and most powerful military muscle to defend our sovereignty and security and regional peace," she said.

Kim also warned that it would defend its sovereignty and regional peace against any perceived threats.

"If they attempt armed counteraction against North Korea counting on their master, they will be immediately annihilated," Kim threatened South Korea.

South Korea and the U.S. commenced a two-week air force exercise on April 12, involving around 100 fighter jets, aimed at bolstering readiness against North Korea's military threats.

North Korea reported conducting its own exercise featuring multiple rocket launches and a simulated nuclear counter-attack on enemy targets on Tuesday.