Israel committing war crimes by 'using US-made munitions': Amnesty

The executive director of Amnesty International in the US said Wednesday that their research reveals that Israeli troops are committing war crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip "using US-made munitions."

"That's why we have been calling on the US to stop sending #weaponsforwarcrimes," said Paul O'Brien in a post on X.

O'Brien thanked "the 37 members of Congress who voted NO on the Israel arms bill."

The US Senate approved a $95-billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan on Tuesday.

The chamber passed the bill in a bipartisan 79-18 vote, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

The bill was approved by the US House of Representatives on April 20.





