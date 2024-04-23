Pro-Palestine French MP Mathilde Panot summoned for 'terrorist propaganda' allegations

French Parliament Member Mathilde Panot, known for her support for Palestine, was summoned for questioning on charges of "terrorist propaganda."

Panot, Deputy Group Leader of the LFI (France Unbowed) Party in the National Assembly, announced on her social media account that she had been summoned for questioning by the Paris police.

Emphasizing that no summons or intimidation would deter them from protesting the genocide against the Palestinian people, Panot called for awareness of "disturbing attacks" on freedom of thought and democracy.

Panot's summons on charges of "terrorist propaganda" also drew reactions from politicians.

Member of the European Parliament Manon Aubry described Panot's summons as an "unprecedented and extremely serious" incident in a post on her account, calling on everyone to react.

Member of Parliament Farida Amrani criticized the Macron administration for attempting to silence "all voices against the genocide in Palestine" in her post.