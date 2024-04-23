China to raise 5 major issues with top US diplomat during his trip to Beijing

Chinese leaders are expected to raise several issue, including how the two big powers effectively manage their differences, during meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

Blinken is expected to arrive on his three-day visit to China on Wednesday.

"A senior diplomat from China's Foreign Ministry introduced five major targets on which China is focusing: the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China, strengthening dialogue, effectively managing differences, promoting mutually beneficial cooperation, and jointly assuming major-country responsibilities," Global Times reported.

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday said Blinken will pay the visit at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The official said that after a meeting of both state of heads, relations between Beijing and Washington have shown signs of stabilizing after a period of decline. However, negative factors in the bilateral relations are also prominent.

"The US is stubbornly advancing its strategy to contain China, continuously engaging in actions and rhetoric that interfere in China's internal affairs, tarnishing China's image, and harming China's interests, to which we resolutely oppose and counteract," said the official.

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping met in San Francisco last November for a summit that paved the way for resuming military-to-military communications and "clear and open" communication between defense establishments to avoid miscalculations by either side and prevent a conflict.

He added that China's door to dialogue and communication is always open, however Washington "must recognize that communication should not be for the sake of communication alone, should not say one thing and do another, and should not fantasize about dealing with China from a so-called position of strength," the daily quoted the official as saying.

He added that the Taiwan question is the first and foremost red line in China-US relations. "Taiwan is part of China, and the Taiwan question is China's internal affair. 'Taiwan independence' and peace in the Taiwan Straits are incompatible."

*Writing by Islamuddin Sajid