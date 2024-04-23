Cities of Gaza destroyed more than German cities in WWII, says EU’s foreign policy chief

Cities in Gaza were destroyed more than German cities in WWII, highlighted the EU's foreign policy chief on Tuesday.

In reference to the soaring civilian casualties, which is now over 34,000 deaths and nearly 70,000 injured, Josep Borrell said at the plenary session of the European Parliament: "We can say that more than 60% of the physical infrastructure has been damaged and 35% fully destroyed in Gaza."

Recalling that 249 humanitarian workers and some 100 journalists were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, he added that the Israeli government's efforts to curb operations of foreign media in the country also create serious concern.

"We have to repeat once again that Israel must respect international law to implement the International Court of Justice's provisional measures and ensure the protection of all civilians," Borrell said, urging Israel to allow Italian workers to do their lifesaving job without being targeted.

In particular reference to the possibility of the Israeli attack on Rafah, where some 1.3 million people live without shelters, he said it would lead to catastrophic consequences.

Borrell added: "It is crucial that Israel comply with UN Security Council's binding resolution 2728, demanding full humanitarian access in Gaza."

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 34,151 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,000 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.