Hamas chief praises Turkish president Erdoğan for support of Palestine cause

Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh praised Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's support for the Palestinian cause on Saturday.

"President Erdoğan's statement during the the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) group meeting where he described Hamas as the National liberation movement and likened it to the Kuvayi-Milliye (National Forces), is undoubtedly a source of pride for us and the Palestinian people," Haniyeh told Anadolu in an exclusive interview, following his meeting with Erdoğan in Istanbul.

Erdoğan had said in the party's group meeting: "Hamas is what Kuvayi Milliye (National Forces active during the Turkish War of Independence between 1918 - 1921) was in Türkiye during the National Struggle. We definitely know that saying this will come with a price."

Haniyeh said: "Hamas is a movement that resists to liberate our lands, sacred values, and people from historical occupation."

Highlighting Türkiye's historical ties to the Palestinian cause due to its regional and Islamic position, Haniyeh said Erdogan's remarks reflect the conscience of the Turkish people, who consider the Palestinian cause as their own, empathize with Gaza from a humanitarian perspective and stand against oppression.

He underlined the need to unite efforts to stop the attacks of the Zionists, who remain standing with US support.

Haniyeh praised Erdoğan and the Turkish people's intellectual, historical and political stance on the Palestinian cause.

"We still remember President Erdoğan lifting the map of Palestine during his speech at the UN and explaining how Palestine was gradually occupied in response to Shimon Peres," he said. "We closely monitor Türkiye's position in the region, its regional and international policies, and its stance on the Palestinian cause and Gaza with great importance."

"We still remember how the Turkish people sacrificed martyrs on the Mavi Marmara for the lifting of the blockade in Gaza," Haniyeh said, adding that Türkiye maintains a consistent stance on the Palestinian cause and the Gaza blockade.

"During our meeting with Erdoğan, we discussed the decisions taken regarding commercial restrictions on Israel and their effects on commercial activity," he said.

"This is an important step against the Zionist enemies who shed the blood of women, children, and elderly Palestinians in attacks on Gaza, threaten Rafah with land attacks, and disrespect Muslim holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem," he added.







