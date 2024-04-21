Palestinian woman killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

A Palestinian woman was killed by Israeli army fire at a military checkpoint in the northern West Bank on Sunday, according to local media.

The 40-year-old was shot in an alleged stabbing attempt at the Hamra military checkpoint and succumbed to her injuries, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported.

The victim was identified as Manal Faze Sawaftah from the city of Tubas.

The new death came amid rising tensions in the West Bank as a result of a deadly military offensive launched by Israel against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 485 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,900 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza, where nearly 34,100 people have been killed.