US House votes to ban TikTok if it doesn't cut ties to China

The US House of Representatives on Saturday passed a bill that would force TikTok to divest from its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a nationwide ban in the United States, where it has around 170 million users.

US officials have voiced alarm over the popularity of the social media platform with young people, alleging that it is subservient to Beijing and a conduit to spread propaganda -- claims denied by the company.