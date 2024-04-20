South Korea voices concerns over escalating tension in Middle East

Military personnel stand guard at a nuclear facility in the Zardanjan area of Isfahan, Iran, April 19, 2024, in this screengrab taken from video. (REUTERS)

South Korea on Saturday expressed concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East and urged the parties to refrain from actions that could further deteriorate the situation in the region.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry also condemned the actions that led to recent explosions in Iran, Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We strongly denounce any move that escalates regional tension, including the explosion that occurred in Iran on Friday," the agency quoted a ministry statement.

Iranian state media said Friday that air defenses were activated against suspicious objects in several cities, including the central province of Isfahan.

The semi-official Mehr News Agency said three drones were destroyed in the skies above Isfahan.

Iran's state television confirmed "massive explosions" in Isfahan but said no nuclear facilities were affected or targeted in the central city.

The U.S. media reports, citing officials, said Israel carried a strike inside Iran.

There was no official Israeli comment on reports of attacks inside Iran.

Meanwhile, a member of the Israeli Knesset, or parliament, suggested Friday that Israel carried out a strike inside Iran.















