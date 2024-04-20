Pakistan rejects U.S. sanctions related to ballistic missile program

Pakistan on Saturday rejected the U.S. sanctions imposed against commercial entities on allegations of links with Pakistan's ballistic missile program.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said such listings of commercial entities have taken place in the past as well on allegations of links to Pakistan's ballistic missile program without sharing any evidence whatsoever.

"We are not aware of the specifics of the latest measures by the United States. In the past, we have come across many instances where listings have been made on mere suspicion or even when the involved items were not on any control lists but were deemed sensitive under catch-all provisions," she said.

While rejecting the U.S. move, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that it is a reality that the same jurisdictions, which claim to exercise strict non-proliferation controls, have waived off licensing requirements for advanced military technologies for some countries.

"This is leading to arms build-up; accentuating regional asymmetries, and undermining the objectives of non-proliferation and of regional and global peace and security," she said.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of State designated four entities of Belarus and China, including Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, and China-based companies Xi'an Longde Technology Development Company Limited, Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd and Granpect Company Limited, over allegations of supplying missile‐applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, including its long-range missile program.