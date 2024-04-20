News World Iran to receive first shipment of Russian Su-35 fighter jets - report

According to Iranian media reports on Saturday, the latest generation of Russian Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jets will soon be delivered to Iran. Etemad's website had previously announced the purchase of these jets in November, and now the first delivery is imminent.

Iran will receive the first delivery of the latest generation of Russian Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jets in the next few days, Iranian media reported on Saturday.



Iran had already purchased the fighter jets in November, according to the website of the daily newspaper Etemad. The first delivery is now to be handed over.



No further details have been released, but according to unofficial reports, a total of 24 new fighter jets are involved.



The Iranian Ministry of Defence announced last year that the country had acquired Mi-28H combat helicopters and Yak-130s from Russia in addition to the SU-35 fighter jets.



Since the failure of the 2015 Vienna nuclear deal, which was intended to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and the subsequent continuation of Western sanctions, Iran has intensified its relations with Moscow.



Iran is also said to be supporting Russia with military logistics in the war against Ukraine. In particular, the West accuses Iran of supplying Russia with so-called kamikaze drones, which it says have been used several times in the Ukraine conflict. Tehran denies this.



