Blinken to ask China to avoid 'provocative' moves on Taiwan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on an upcoming visit to China will ask Beijing to avoid "provocative" measures during next month's inauguration of Taiwanese President-elect Lai Ching-te, a US official said.

"Our expectation will be, particularly during this important and sensitive time leading up to the May 20 inauguration, that all countries will contribute to peace and stability, avoid taking provocative actions that may raise tensions, and demonstrate restraint," the official told reporters ahead of Saturday's announcement of the April 24-26 trip.









