Netherlands says it follows explosions in Iran 'closely'

A general view taken from Jerusalem's Mount of Olives shows the holy city with the Dome of the Rock mosque in the centre in the early hours of April 19, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

The Dutch Foreign Ministry on Friday said it follows the situation in Iran "closely" as explosions were heard in several Iranian cities early Friday amid an alleged Israeli attack inside Iran.

"Explosions in Iran. We keep a close eye on developments," the ministry said on X.

It also urged its citizens needing immediate help to contact the embassy.

Explosions were reported in Iran's central Isfahan city and the west of the northwestern city of Tabriz, the state news agency IRNA reported.

Tensions escalated between Iran and Israel after Tehran launched a drone and missile attack on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, in which seven military advisers were killed.

Israel has vowed a military response to Iran's weekend attack.